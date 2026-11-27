Bucharest is the first choice for young people aged 18 to 29 when it comes to the city where they would like to live due to the career opportunities and higher salaries offered, according to a survey conducted by Imobiliare.ro among approximately 2,400 users of the platform.

According to the survey, approximately one-third of young people in Generation Z, aged between 18 and 29, consider Bucharest the best city in the country. The main argument is employment opportunities and higher salaries, mentioned by 35% of respondents in this age group. The capital's educational offering carries less weight in the choice of city, being cited by 11% of young people.