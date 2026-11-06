“I think Romania now has people [following the swearing-in of the new Social Democratic government] who can convince Brussels that we were stupid, that we were scoundrels, that we were corrupt, and that we need a new chance to put these things right,” minister Ghigiu said, indirectly accusing the interim government led by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

“I think it is mandatory for the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have such a discussion in order to renegotiate these contracts, even at the risk of penalties,” Ghigiu said in an interview with Antena 3, as reported by News.ro.