A Volvo XC70 formerly owned by a Dutch doctor has been donated to Romanian nonprofit Caravana cu Medici following a journey organized in his memory. The vehicle will provide logistical support for medical caravans serving remote and difficult-to-reach villages.

The 2005 all-wheel-drive car has traveled more than 550,000 km to Romania. The late doctor, named Fleur, used it for almost two decades before his death from an incurable illness in 2025.

Much of Fleur’s medical career was spent at sea as a doctor aboard Stad Amsterdam, a Dutch three-masted clipper used for training and expeditions. It was on the ship that he met Dutch photographer, writer and adventure guide Thijs Heslenfeld.

Before Fleur died, Heslenfeld promised to take the Volvo on one final major journey and then find it a new purpose.

As such, Thijs Heslenfeld left Utrecht in October 2026 and drove roughly 3,800 km through Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Turkey before returning to Romania.

Read more about his special journey here: Dutch adventurer drives late friend’s Volvo across Europe for new purpose in Romania

Following a public appeal to find a suitable destination for the doctor’s car, it was offered to Caravana cu Medici. The organization sends volunteer doctors and provides free medical services in rural communities with limited access to specialist care.

The donation documents were formally signed at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bucharest on November 13, in the presence of deputy head of mission Elzo Molenberg.

“This donation means much more than another car in our fleet,” Caravana cu Medici president Vlad Berbecar said. “It is an act of generosity connecting two countries through the same concern for people.”

“It is an honor for us to carry Fleur’s memory forward on the roads leading to rural communities where access to medical services is most difficult,” he added.

In addition to multidisciplinary medical caravans, the association runs health screening, prevention, and education programs, including initiatives focused on diabetes, personal safety, and HPV. Further details about its activity can be found here.