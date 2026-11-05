A 2005 Volvo XC70 with more than 550,000 km on the clock has been crossing Europe on a final journey inspired by its late owner. Dutch photographer, writer, and wilderness guide Thijs Heslenfeld is now heading toward Romania, where he hopes to donate his close friend Fleur’s car to an organization providing medical services in communities with limited access to healthcare.

Heslenfeld, 61, left his hometown of Driebergen, near Utrecht, on October 22 and reached Istanbul on November 2. The approximately 3,800 km journey took him through the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, briefly Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

“The main route was Driebergen - Kraków - Satu Mare - Maramureș - Chișinău - Brașov - Constanța - Bulgarian Black Sea coast - Istanbul,” he told Romania-insider.com.

After several days in Istanbul, he plans to return through Turkey and Bulgaria toward Romania, possibly with a short detour through Serbia. The journey is expected to end in Bucharest next week.

“I haven’t planned every kilometer or any overnight stop. That freedom is an important part of the journey,” Thijs Heslenfeld said.

Map the old Volvo's journey; ©Thijs Heslenfeld

A final promise between friends

Thijs Heslenfeld met Fleur aboard the Stad Amsterdam, a Dutch three-masted sailing ship. Fleur worked as the ship’s doctor, while Heslenfeld was a photographer and taught photography masterclasses.

“We shared many interests and got along extremely well. Fleur was an independent-minded man who didn’t shy away from life’s contradictions or difficulties. He certainly wasn’t an ordinary, predictable character,” he recalled.

The two sailed together several times, including in the Caribbean, and became close friends.

“Fleur loved his Volvo. It’s a 2005 XC70 D5 AWD, now 21 years old, with more than 550,000 km on the clock. Like my father before me, I’ve driven Volvos for much of my life, so I appreciated the car too,” Heslenfeld explained.

Before Fleur died in 2025, the two friends discussed giving the vehicle one final adventure.

“I promised him I would take his Volvo on one final adventure,” Thijs Heslenfeld stated. “I knew the car was in excellent condition, despite its age and mileage. But in the Netherlands, an old diesel with 550,000 kilometres has very little commercial future. I thought that was a shame, because mechanically the car still has a great deal to offer. So the idea was to drive it across Europe and eventually find somewhere it could continue to be useful.”