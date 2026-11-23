EUROCONTROL again blocks ROMATSA funds over Pfizer dispute with Romanian state
Romania’s air traffic authority said its services remain fully operational and flights are not affected by the renewed enforcement measure.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
EUROCONTROL has resumed blocking revenue from air navigation charges intended for Romania’s ROMATSA. The measure stems from an attachment obtained by Pfizer Romania in its legal dispute with the Romanian state, the air traffic authority said.
ROMATSA announced that the funds were blocked again despite courts in Brussels having ruled twice in its favor during the proceedings.