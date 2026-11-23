Romanian director Cristian Mungiu promotes ‘Fjord’ with US retrospectives
The filmmaker will attend screenings and audience discussions in Los Angeles and Washington as he continues the film’s international campaign during awards season.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian director Cristian Mungiu will be the subject of two retrospectives in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., in December as he continues promoting Fjord in the United States. Romania selected the Cannes-winning film as its submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards.
American Cinematheque will organize a four-film retrospective in Los Angeles between December 3 and 12, according to a press release.