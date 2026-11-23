Northern Romania: Dorna Medical joins Regina Maria healthcare network
The network serves patients across the counties of Suceava, Iași, Botoșani, Bistrița-Năsăud, Neamț, Mureș, and Maramureș.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The Regina Maria Healthcare Network, a major private healthcare provider in Romania, announced the acquisition of Dorna Medical on Monday, November 23, as part of its regional expansion strategy.
With nearly three decades of experience, Dorna Medical provides integrated laboratory, diagnostic imaging, and outpatient medical services to patients across northern and northeastern Romania.