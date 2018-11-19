Romania has 8th-biggest agricultural output in EU

Romania’s agricultural output amounted to EUR 17.5 billion in 2017, namely 4% of the total agricultural output in the European Union (EU), according to Eurostat.

Romania thus ranked 8th among Europe’s biggest agricultural powers.

Romania also recorded the third-highest increase in agricultural output in EU last year, of 13.2%, after Estonia (18.2%) and Ireland (13.6%).

Overall, EU’s agricultural output increased by 6.2% in 2017, to EUR 432.6 billion. France had the highest total agricultural output among member states, EUR 72.6 bln or 17% of the EU total, in 2017. It was followed by Germany (EUR 56.2bln, or 13%), Italy (EUR 55.1 bln, or 13%), Spain (EUR 50.6 bln, or 12%), the United Kingdom (EUR 31.8 bln, or 7%), the Netherlands (EUR 28.9 bln, or 7%), Poland (EUR 24.9 bln, or 6%) and Romania (EUR 17.5 bln, or 4%).

Romania's agricultural production increases by 12.5% in 2017

