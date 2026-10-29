A fire broke out on Thursday early morning, October 28, in the connecting corridor between the “Arrivals” and “Departures” terminals at Henri Coandă Airport.

“On October 29, 2026, at around 01:15, police officers from the Henri Coandă Air Transport Police Service were notified that a fire had allegedly broken out in the connecting corridor between the ‘Arrivals’ and ‘Departures’ terminals at the airport. The police officers went to the scene, where smoke was visible, and the airport’s civilian firefighters from the Rescue and Firefighting Service intervened to extinguish the fire,” the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) said, cited by Agerpres.

A Romanian woman suspected of starting the fire was identified at the scene and received medical care from the airport’s medical team.

“She was transported under escort to several hospital facilities for medical care and specialist consultations, where she remained hospitalized. After the medical assessments are completed, she is to be taken to the headquarters of the Bucharest Regional Air Transport Police Directorate for the appropriate legal measures to be taken,” the IGPR stated.

According to the cited source, the woman has a record of multiple admissions to psychiatric hospitals.

The small fire was quickly put out without any other victims or material damage. Air traffic was also not disrupted.