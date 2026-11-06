Dracula Park, a major tourism project, has obtained a building permit from the local administration of the city of Miercurea-Ciuc, in central Romania.

The park will be developed in the Băile Jigodin area of Miercurea-Ciuc, in Harghita county, on a surface area of approximately 30 hectares, mayor Korodi Attila said.

Mayor Korodi Attila also said that the project is designed to be developed in several phases, meaning that as construction progresses, the local administration will step in to ensure connections with the municipality's other facilities.

“Since this is a private project initiated by a local company, and given the scale of an amusement park, we, as an authority involved in the permitting procedure, are monitoring this development. When the project reaches a certain level of maturity, we will probably also have to address this aspect by helping develop the area's infrastructure or mobility,” the mayor said, cited by Profit.ro.

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Local authorities estimate that the amusement park will create approximately 200-260 seasonal jobs, both directly and indirectly, during the first phase of the project.

“We will conduct a detailed analysis of everything related to accessibility and connectivity systems. With a proportional approach, we will implement connectivity measures to prevent traffic congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow. There are several types of Dracula Park in Transylvania. This one will have a distinct character, similar to Disneyland, offering entertainment, interactive activities, and everything involved in the entertainment experience. It will be an adventure park, similar to the classic parks operated by Paramount, Disneyland, or Legoland,” the mayor added.

The theme park, inspired by the legend of Dracula and the medieval history of Transylvania, represents a private investment estimated at EUR 56 million.

In December 2025, a private investor announced plans for another Dracula-themed park, namely DraculaLand. The development, estimated at EUR 1 billion, is situated not far from Bucharest.