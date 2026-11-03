Romania's Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and the German Travel Association (Deutscher Reiseverband – DRV) signed a cooperation agreement aiming to promote Romania on the German market.

The first major initiative will be a DRV Forum, set to take place in Romania in September 2027. The event will bring together around 60 representatives of German travel agencies, who will spend seven days exploring Romanian destinations through four themed itineraries. The aim is to give participants a hands-on experience of Romania's tourism offer, identify new business opportunities, and encourage German operators to include Romanian destinations in their portfolios.

The cooperation will also focus on developing a wider range of travel packages, establishing partnerships between travel agencies and tourism promotion organizations, launching joint marketing initiatives, and attracting tourists throughout the year, the ministry said.

"We want to turn the German tourism industry's interest into concrete partnerships, investments, and new tourism products. Romania has a diverse tourism offer, ranging from spa and wellness tourism to the Danube Delta, cultural heritage, historic cities, mountain areas, and traditional villages. Through this agreement, we are taking an important step towards raising awareness of these destinations and making better use of their potential on the German market," Daniel Zamfir, the minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, said.