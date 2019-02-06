Romanian SocDem leader to meet Donald Trump in the U.S.

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), was reportedly invited to the 67th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., which will be organized this Thursday, February 7.

The announcement was made by the local PSD Teleorman organization, which also said that the U.S. president Donald Trump would also attend this event, and that Liviu Dragnea is a “guest of the White House leader between February 5 and February 8.”

Dragnea previously met Trump in January 2017, when he attended a private dinner where the U.S. President was also present. The Romanian politician posted several photos from this event on his Facebook page. However, the media wrote at that time that PSD paid to arrange that meeting.

The dinner was organized before Trump’s inauguration as president. The international media reported that the events taking place before the inauguration, in which foreign state officials and business people get the chance to attend private dinners with the new U.S. President and Vice President, are available for top donors. To access such an event, those interested must donate between USD 500,000 and USD 1 million, Politico wrote at that time.

Media: Romanian Social Democratic leader pays USD 100,000 to meet Trump

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Liviu Dragnea)