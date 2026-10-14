A commemorative plaque dedicated to Queen Marie of Romania was unveiled in Virgiliano Park in Naples on Tuesday, October 13, the Romanian Embassy in Italy announced. The ceremony was attended by ambassador Gabriela Dancău, honorary consul general Gilda Pacifico, and Naples deputy mayor Laura Lieto.

Located in the Posillipo district overlooking the Gulf of Naples, the plaque marks Queen Marie’s appreciation for southern Italy. Naples, Pompeii, and the Amalfi Coast featured prominently in her writings.

“By unveiling this commemorative plaque, we are inscribing the name of Queen Marie of Romania into the living memory of Naples,” ambassador Gabriela Dancău said.

“We hope this tribute will allow those passing through this wonderful place to discover a personality who understood that a nation’s strength is also measured by its capacity to cultivate solidarity, defend its values, and build bridges of understanding with other peoples.”

Queen Marie is remembered for supporting wounded soldiers, medical staff, and civilians during World War I, as well as for promoting Romania’s interests internationally. She was also known for her literary and artistic work and her interest in European cultural heritage.

The ceremony was part of the Romania-Italy Cultural Year 2026 and was organized through cooperation between the Romanian Embassy, the honorary consulate in Naples, and the city’s authorities.

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Last month, Romanian president Nicușor Dan also inaugurated “The Queen Marie of Romania Corner” in New York. The ceremony marked 100 years since the Romanian sovereign’s historic tour of the United States.