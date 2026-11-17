Romanian coach Cristian Chivu becomes third foreigner ever to be awarded Italy’s “Panchina d'Oro”
Chivu’s current contract with Inter is valid until the summer of 2027.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Cristian Chivu, the coach of Italian football team Inter, was awarded the “Panchina d'Oro” 2025-26 award, the annual distinction that Italian coaches award to colleagues who stood out in the previous season.
Chivu, whose team won the league title and the Italian Cup last year, is the third foreigner to win this trophy, after Raymond Goethals in the 1990-91 season and José Mourinho in the 2009-2010 season.