Cristian Chivu, the coach of Italian football team Inter, was awarded the “Panchina d'Oro” 2025-26 award, the annual distinction that Italian coaches award to colleagues who stood out in the previous season.

Chivu, whose team won the league title and the Italian Cup last year, is the third foreigner to win this trophy, after Raymond Goethals in the 1990-91 season and José Mourinho in the 2009-2010 season.