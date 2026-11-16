Romanian Cristian Mungiu’s ‘Fjord’ receives five European Film Awards nominations
Romania’s 2027 Oscar submission is competing for best European film, director, and screenwriter, while Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve earned acting nominations.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord has received five nominations at the 39th European Film Awards. The winners will be announced during a ceremony in Athens on January 16, 2027.
The Romanian filmmaker is nominated in the European Director and European Screenwriter categories, while the production is also competing for European Film.