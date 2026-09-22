Romanian president Nicușor Dan inaugurated “The Queen Marie of Romania Corner” in New York on Tuesday, September 22. The ceremony marked 100 years since the Romanian sovereign’s historic tour of the United States.

The newly named corner is located at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 38th Street, according to Financial Intelligence.

President Dan thanked the local authorities for honoring Queen Marie, describing her as “an exceptional personality who placed herself in the service of her people.”

In his speech, he recalled her work during World War I, when she visited the front to encourage soldiers, as well as her subsequent diplomatic efforts and role in representing the newly enlarged Romanian state.

“We live in an age in which we increasingly lack reference points, hierarchies of values, and role models,” Nicușor Dan said. “That is why, when we have a model such as Queen Marie, it is important to look to her.”

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The ceremony took place during president Dan’s official visit to New York for the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.