Cluj-Napoca’s Christmas Planet (Planeta Crăciun) market will open on November 20 with a concert by Romanian artist Smiley. The event will run in Unirii Square until January 1, 2027.

This year’s edition will feature a redesigned stage and entrance gates, alongside an immersive light and music show projected onto a dome. The ten-minute shows will take place daily at 5 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9:30 pm.

The market will also include a Ferris wheel, carousel, Santa’s sleigh, photo booth, and stalls selling seasonal food, gifts, and Romanian handicrafts.

Moreover, children’s workshops will be held at Santa’s House from Monday to Thursday between 6 pm and 8 pm and from Friday to Sunday between 4 pm and 7 pm.

The concert program will also feature Fuego, The Urs, Nouă Unșpe, Azur, Ilinca and Zodier, alongside local choirs and music groups.

Craiova and Sibiu will be the first major Romanian cities to open their Christmas markets this year, on November 13. Events will subsequently begin in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Brașov, Oradea, and Timișoara.