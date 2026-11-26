Jon Fosse, the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature laureate, will visit Romania for the first time next week to mark the first anniversary of Bucharest’s Grivița 53 Theater. The venue will stage one of his plays on December 3 and host a public conversation between Fosse and theater critic Octavian Saiu on December 4.

The December 3 performance of Someone Is Going to Come (Cineva are să vină) starts at 7 p.m. and stars Ofelia Popii and Ciprian Scurtea. Directed by Chris Simion-Mercurian, the production is a collaboration between ARCUB and the Grivița 53 Cultural Association.