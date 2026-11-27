The 19th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market brings a 30-metre tree, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, a mini train, Santa's House and a varied offer of seasonal products and food to Piata Constitutiei. Between 27 November and 1 December, Fuego, Loredana, Vunk, Bere Gratis & Gheorghe Zamfir and other well-loved artists will take to the market's stage. Admission is free.

Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB, is organising the 19th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market between 27 November and 27 December 2026. The event opens on Friday, 27 November, at 17:00, and for a month transforms Piata Constitutiei into a space dedicated to the winter holidays, with shows, gastronomy, Romanian crafts and experiences for all ages.

Spread over an area of more than 20,000 sqm, this year the market offers a spectacular festive setting, experiences for visitors and an artistic programme that combines pop and rock music with traditional performances, carols and moments dedicated to children.

Five days of concerts to open the Bucharest Christmas Market

Between 27 November and 1 December, the stage in Piata Constitutiei will host pop and rock concerts and shows dedicated to Romania's National Day.

On Friday, 27 November, the market opens with Fuego, Alina Sorescu & Picii lu' Soreasca, Zdob si Zdub and Corul de Copii Radio (the Radio Children's Choir). Saturday, 28 November, is rock night, with The Kryptonite Sparks, Toulouse Lautrec and Bere Gratis, joined by special guest Gheorghe Zamfir.

On Sunday, 29 November, Alexandra Ungureanu Band, OCS and Vunk take the stage, followed on Monday, 30 November, by Amalia Nita and the "Shining Stars" Choir, Nadir, and Loredana & Banda Agurida.

On National Day, 1 December, the programme brings together Florin Grigore and Star Music Band, Valeria Arnautu and the "Vlastarele Cantecului Romanesc" vocal group, as well as Ioana-Maria, Doinita & Ionut Dolanescu, alongside the "Rapsozii Moldovei" Orchestra (conductor: Vitalie Dorin) and special guests, in the show "Cu Romania in suflet" (With Romania in Our Hearts).

The artistic programme continues throughout December, every weekend from Friday to Sunday, with new concerts, carols and shows for all ages, and is available at www.bucharestchristmasmarket.ro and www.arcub.ro.

133 stalls, seasonal treats and Christmas gifts