Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) will host eight free screenings of George Enescu - Poema Română: Immersive Experience on December 2. ARTEXIM, which organizes the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, is presenting the show as a preview of the 2027 festival.

The organizer said the show will be “an audiovisual journey inspired by the life and work of George Enescu.”