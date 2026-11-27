Bucharest’s MINA to host free immersive screenings of George Enescu’s Poema Română
The audiovisual show pairs a 1990s orchestral recording with images from Enescu’s life, including archival photographs animated with AI.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Bucharest’s Museum of Immersive New Art (MINA) will host eight free screenings of George Enescu - Poema Română: Immersive Experience on December 2. ARTEXIM, which organizes the George Enescu International Festival and Competition, is presenting the show as a preview of the 2027 festival.
The organizer said the show will be “an audiovisual journey inspired by the life and work of George Enescu.”