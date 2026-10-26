Romania’s Christmas market season will begin in mid-November, with several events remaining open into early 2027. Markets across the country will feature seasonal food, decorations, entertainment, and activities for children.

Craiova and Sibiu will open their Christmas markets on November 13. The Craiova event will run until January 3, 2027, while Sibiu will again host one of the country’s best-known seasonal markets until early next year.

Meanwhile, Cluj-Napoca’s Christmas market will open in Unirii Square on November 20 and continue until January 1, according to Mediafax.

Bucharest will host at least two major events. The West Side Christmas Market in Drumul Taberei Park is scheduled to open on November 26 and run until December 27. Meanwhile, the Bucharest Christmas Market in Constituției Square - the main winter event in the Romanian capital - will open on November 27.

In Brașov, the popular mountain city in central Romania, market stalls will begin welcoming visitors on November 27, ahead of the official opening and festive-lighting ceremony on November 30, Mediafax reported. The event will take place until January 3.

Meanwhile, Oradea’s market will run from November 27 to December 26.

In western Romania, Timișoara will open its Christmas market on November 28. Hosted across several locations in the city center, it will continue until January 7, making it one of the country’s longest-running Christmas events this season.

Further details about the special Christmas events are to be announced in the coming period.