Romanian Govt. approves state aid scheme for film industry

Romania’s Government approved a state aid scheme for the film industry in its Wednesday meeting, on June 13.

The scheme will apply until the end of 2020 and will have an annual budget of EUR 50 million. The goal is to stimulate film production in Romania.

The scheme covers the costs related to the production of movies, TV series and miniseries, short films, animations and artistic documentaries, regardless of the way they are distributed.

The state will offer grants that will cover up to 45% of the eligible costs for producing films in Romania. The state aid will cover up to 35% of the costs with goods and services related to movie production as well as personnel costs. Another 10% of the production costs will be covered if the movie helps promote a geographical area or city in Romania to tourists.

To get these grants, a minimum of 20% of the total budget of a film project must be spent in Romania. The maximum grant is EUR 10 million per project.

[email protected]