Teleferic Grand Hotel SRL announced the launch of Teleferic Grand Residence, a residential project representing an investment of more than EUR 10 million in Cristian, Brașov county. The completed development comprises 32 detached villas, an apartment building, and the associated infrastructure.

The project offers two types of villas. The four-room 4 Seasons Villa has 140 sqm of usable space and a plot of approximately 500 sqm, with prices starting at EUR 320,000 plus VAT, while the five-room 5 Stars Villa offers 174 sqm on a plot of around 550 sqm, starting at EUR 395,000 plus VAT.

The apartment building includes studios and larger units built according to the same architectural concept.

“For more than 10 years, Teleferic Grand Hotel has represented quality, comfort and attention to detail,” developer Emil Țînț said. “Teleferic Grand Residence was born from the desire to carry these values forward into a residential development.”

The villas include landscaped gardens, irrigation systems, terraces, automated gates, and two parking spaces. The developer also plans community facilities including a playground, spa, and bistro.

The development marks Teleferic Grand Hotel SRL’s entry into the residential sector after more than a decade operating the Teleferic Grand Hotel in Poiana Brașov. Its location in Cristian provides access to Brașov and nearby mountain resorts.