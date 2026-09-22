Study: 9 out of 10 Gen Z young people use AI, but half of Romanians cannot recognize AI-written text
Roughly 70% of Romanians currently use artificial intelligence tools, and the figure reaches 89% among the younger Gen Z, according to the “AI Adoption Report Romania 2026” study conducted by MKOR in September 2026.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Meanwhile, almost one-fifth (19%) have never tried using AI, while 7% tested it initially and then stopped. Only 5% of respondents say they do not know at all what AI means.
Half of those who do not use AI say they prefer to solve things on their own or talk to real people. Others have not yet found a practical reason to try the technology, while a quarter of non-users are afraid of it and consider it dangerous for society.