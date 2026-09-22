Performance-based remuneration is important to 43% of Romanian employees, while 42% favor pay linked to their skills and competencies, according to an SD Worx survey. Both shares are significantly higher than the European figures of 29% and 28%, respectively.

Support with pensions and retirement planning was selected by 35% of Romanian respondents, slightly above the European share of 33%. However, only 26% of Romanian employers offer pension schemes, compared with 31% across Europe, while 20% provide retirement-planning support, versus 24% at European level.