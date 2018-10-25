photoLocal entrepreneurs invest EUR 100,000 in new co-working space in Bucharest

Romanian entrepreneurs Andrei Cretu and Iulian Circiumaru, the co-founders of the 7card employee benefits business and V7 Capital, opened a new co-working space in downtown Bucharest, close to Romana Square.

The 350 sqm space, called V7 Startup Studio, is located in the attic of an old villa, which is connected to a new office building. It has a capacity of 50 places and is dedicated to start-up entrepreneurs. The investors plan to turn it into a business incubator in the next year.

The space offers flexible work stations, access to meeting and conference rooms, internet and kitchen, a leisure area and library. A monthly pass is EUR 220 but the studio also offers half a day and one day access.

A third of the places are already occupied as the demand for co-working spaces is growing.

Bucharest currently has 52 such spaces and there are 45 more in other cities in Romania.

