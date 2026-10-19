Update: Romanian seventh-grader attacks teacher and classmate with knife over religion
The student who carried out the attack returned from Spain several years ago.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
A seventh-grade student from “Ștefan cel Mare” Middle School in Bistrița, northern Romania, allegedly attacked a teacher and a sixth-grade classmate with a knife on Monday, October 19.
The sixth-grade student is in foster care and was targeted by the attacker because of his religion, according to Vasile Șteopoaie, head of the Bistrița-Năsăud County School Inspectorate (ISJ), cited by Euronews Romania.