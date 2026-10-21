SAP Romania, the local subsidiary of the global leader in enterprise applications and Business AI, announced the opening of a new office space in Timișoara on Wednesday, October 21, following the growth of its local team and the high occupancy rate of its existing headquarters.

“Timișoara is an important center for SAP’s operations in Romania, with a team that has grown steadily in recent years, and the office expansion is a natural response to this development. We want to provide our colleagues with a working environment adapted to their needs, which facilitates collaboration and the exchange of ideas,” said Diana David, Managing Director of SAP Romania.

The expansion was carried out by fitting out an additional floor in the same campus where the company already operates, and the decision came in response to the increase in the number of employees in recent years, which has led to more intensive use of the existing space.

As the available workspaces no longer met the team’s needs, the project aimed to adapt the office’s capacity to its current size, as well as improve conditions for individual work and collaboration among colleagues.

“The SAP office in Timișoara hosts teams specializing in Business AI platforms, industry-specific product development, Cloud Operations and consulting services, as well as industry-specific SAP solutions, such as those for the automotive industry. These teams contribute to the adoption of SAP’s most innovative solutions in this era of digital transformation driven by AI,” added Dan Beșleagă, a member of SAP Romania’s management team and Head of Business Technology Platform Global Delivery Hub at SAP Romania.

With the addition of the new space, covering 1,530 square meters, SAP’s office in Timișoara now has a total area of 3,474 square meters and a capacity of 282 workspaces, up from 162 previously. The expansion allows employees to be distributed more efficiently throughout the available space and addresses the high occupancy rate recorded before the project began, according to the company.

In addition to the 120 extra workstations, the new floor includes 14 meeting rooms of various sizes, a room dedicated to design thinking sessions, a Work Café, and relaxation areas, including a space for children.

The project was initiated in January 2026, and the fit-out works took place between April and July this year. The new space became operational on August 3, when employees began using it, while the official inauguration took place on October 20, 2026.

With a presence in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, SAP Romania has more than 1,200 employees and hosts one of the company’s strongest Service Delivery teams in Eastern Europe. The expertise developed locally supports SAP projects and operations internationally, with the specialized skills of teams in Romania being leveraged by colleagues around the world.