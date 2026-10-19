Romania is set to change to winter time to benefit from more natural light.

The time change takes place twice a year, in spring and autumn. The upcoming switch to winter time takes place during the night, on the last weekend of October, from October 24 to 25.

The change involves moving clocks back by 60 minutes.

For devices connected to the internet, such as mobile phones, computers and smartwatches, the update is generally performed automatically, if the settings allow it. By contrast, wall clocks, wristwatches and certain electronic devices must be adjusted manually.

The return to standard time ends the period during which Romania used daylight saving time. The change applies nationwide.

The original purpose of this practice was to make more efficient use of natural light and reduce electricity consumption.

At the European Union level, the time change is regulated through a common system applied in member states. Although abandoning seasonal clock changes has been discussed within European institutions, the system remains in force.

The idea of adapting the daily schedule to natural light has a longer history than the modern daylight saving time system. In 1784, Benjamin Franklin suggested changing working hours to reduce the use of candles. Later, in 1895, New Zealander George Hudson proposed changing the time to benefit from more daylight after the end of the working day, according to ProTV.

The first official implementation of daylight saving time took place in 1916, in Germany and Austria-Hungary, during World War I. The measure aimed to save energy resources, particularly coal used for energy production and lighting.