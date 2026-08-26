Drone fragment discovered on beach in Romanian seaside resort Olimp

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A drone fragment was found on Wednesday, August 26, on a beach in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Olimp. The fragment was brought onto the beach by waves and was noticed by several people who notified the authorities.

Authorities restricted access to the area, and specialists went to the scene to analyze the object. Around 10:30 AM, they decided to detonate a part of the fragments that contained explosives. A separate drone fragment is still on the beach and does not contain explosives, according to Digi24.

Another drone fragment was discovered on Tuesday, August 24, near the Casino in Constanţa. The object was noticed near the seafront by people walking in the area. They notified the authorities, who recovered the object, which most likely did not have an explosive payload.

Drones on the Black Sea coast

The discoveries in Olimp and Constanța are part of a series of similar incidents reported in recent weeks on the Romanian coast. Fragments or devices that authorities determined came from drones have been found in several coastal areas, including Costinești and Saturn.

Earlier this month, the Romanian Army also recovered drone fragments from other Black Sea resort towns like Port Tomis, Eforie Sud, Eforie Nord, Costinești, and Năvodari. Around the same time, other drone parts were spotted near a Constanţa beach. In all cases, specialized crews intervened to remove the fragments.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Romania has seen 59 attacks near its borders with Ukraine since the start of the year, and 25 unauthorized entrys in its airspace. Four drones were also brought down by Romanian or allied fighter jets after infringing the national airspace.

Increased defense measures

Romania's Senate Defense Committee met yesterday to discuss an incident from the beginning of June, in the Port of Constanţa, when a Ukrainian drone self-detonated after it was lost from control. General Dragoş Iacob, deputy chief of the Defense Staff, said that following the incident, the security of maritime ports had been strengthened, and the warning system was working better than three months ago. Representatives of the Naval Forces, as well as of the Ministry of Defense, SRI and STS, were present at the meeting.

“There are several questions that institutions need to answer in the chain of response. Who detects the drone, who identifies what type it is, who coordinates, who tracks, and who destroys the drone,” said liberal Nicoleta Pauliuc, chairwoman of the Senate Defense Committee, cited by Radio Romania Actualitati.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Antena 3 Constanta on Facebook video capture)