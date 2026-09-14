Romanian president Nicușor Dan met German chancellor Friedrich Merz in Rovaniemi on the sidelines of the European Summit dedicated to the Arctic region. Dan said the talks reaffirmed the strength of Romanian-German relations and explored ways to deepen the bilateral partnership.

The two leaders reviewed upcoming priorities on the European agenda, particularly negotiations on the EU’s next Multiannual Financial Framework.

“Romania supports the adoption of an ambitious European budget, the maintenance of a robust cohesion policy, and adequate funding for agriculture,” Nicușor Dan said.

The president also stressed the importance of reinforcing NATO’s Eastern Flank in response to threats from Russia, including drone incursions into allied airspace. He welcomed Germany’s support for strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense posture in the region.

Moreover, the talks covered potential cooperation between the Romanian and German defense industries, including investment, joint production, and technology transfers.

Dan and Merz also discussed EU enlargement, which the Romanian president described as “a strategic investment in the security of the continent.”

Particular attention was given to Moldova’s progress toward EU membership. Dan said its accession process should receive strong support, including through the opening of all negotiating clusters without delay.

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The European Summit dedicated to the Arctic region is being hosted by Rovaniemi on September 13-14 at the initiative of Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo. Participants include European leaders such as Polish prime minister Donald Tusk and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, alongside European Council president António Costa and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The meeting focuses on strengthening the EU’s strategic approach to the Arctic amid the region’s growing geopolitical, economic, and climate importance. President Dan said it would present Romania’s view that security challenges stretching from the Arctic to the Black Sea are interconnected and require a coherent response.

Romania has also been expressing its willingness to contribute to EU and NATO efforts through projects involving critical infrastructure protection, stronger defense capabilities, and energy security.