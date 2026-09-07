Romania’s Defence Council to discuss SAFE programme and US troop posture
Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will discuss the country’s 2027-2036 military procurement plan, implementation of the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme and a review of the US military posture and deployment locations in Europe at a meeting convened by president Nicușor Dan on September 7.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace starting at 3 pm, according to the Presidential Administration.
The agenda includes the Romanian Army’s 2027-2036 Endowment Plan and the Romanian Army 2044 Programme, as well as an assessment of SAFE programme implementation. The assessment document was approved at an inter-institutional working meeting on August 13.