Dacia recalls 13,300 cars for airbag problems

Romanian carmaker Dacia will recall some 13,000 passenger cars for possible problems with the airbag system, according to the Romanian agency that defends consumers’ rights ANPC.

Annually, there are dozens of recall campaigns on the local market, but generally they refer to a few dozens or hundreds of cars, not as many as recalled by Dacia. The models covered by the recall are Logan II, Dokker and Lodgy, local Hotnews.ro reported.

“Dacia has identified that, in exceptional circumstances where the driver’s airbag is triggered, there is a risk that it will not work properly.”

The owners must set an appointment with the agreed car servicing companies for having the airbag replaced. The repair interventions will be free for customers.

The largest European recall for Dacia’s model Logan was in 2005 and included 15,000 units for possible problems with the jack, the, engine wiring and the injection system’s computer. Logan was also the subject of a recall in Brazil in 2007, when the steering system of over 10,000 cars was checked.

(photo source: Facebook / Dacia Romania)