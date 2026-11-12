AQUILA (BVB: AQ), a major distributor of fast-moving consumer goods in Romania and the region, recorded revenues of RON 2.5 billion in the January-September 2026 period, up 2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the company report, AQUILA recorded a net profit of RON 4.2 million in the third quarter, as a result of measures to optimize its portfolio and reconfigure certain costs.