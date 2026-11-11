Update: Romania’s Cernavodă nuclear power plant attempts to resume operations at one of its two reactors
Unit 2 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant (NPP) is scheduled to be synchronised with the National Energy System (SEN) on November 11, with a view to reaching nominal power on November 12, Nuclearelectrica announced.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Each of the two units has an installed capacity of 700 MW. Both have been shut down since August due to low Danube flows.
Unit 1 was restarted three days ago but shut down again shortly afterwards due to technical problems at the conventional block. Attempts to resume operations at Unit 2 failed on the same day because of low Danube levels.