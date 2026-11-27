Romania to extend wholesale gas price cap for households and district heating until March 2028
Romania plans to extend its cap on the wholesale price of natural gas supplied to household consumers and district heating producers for another year, setting the regulated producer price at RON 120 per MWh from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2028, compared with RON 110 currently.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The measure is included in a draft emergency ordinance published for public debate on November 26, Profit.ro reported. It requires domestic gas producers to sell supplies to suppliers serving household customers and combined heat and power plants at the regulated price.
The cap applies to the wholesale price rather than the final price paid by consumers. The latter is calculated by adding the costs of gas purchases, supply, transmission, storage and distribution, as well as excise duties and VAT.