An incident at the plant’s conventional block forced the shutdown of Unit 1, which was already generating electricity, while a sudden drop in the Danube level put preparations for restarting Unit 2 on hold.

In principle, an incident at the plant’s conventional block should not require a lengthy intervention, and such incidents have been reported repeatedly in the past. Nuclearelectrica has not confirmed whether the Danube level would allow Unit 1 to restart quickly, although this should be possible according to previous projections.