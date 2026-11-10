Romania’s Cernavodă nuclear plant shuts down both reactors again
Just as Romania’s nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN) resumed production at Unit 1 of the Cernavodă nuclear power plant (NPP) and was preparing to do the same at Unit 2, it had to shut down both reactors on the evening of November 9.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
An incident at the plant’s conventional block forced the shutdown of Unit 1, which was already generating electricity, while a sudden drop in the Danube level put preparations for restarting Unit 2 on hold.
In principle, an incident at the plant’s conventional block should not require a lengthy intervention, and such incidents have been reported repeatedly in the past. Nuclearelectrica has not confirmed whether the Danube level would allow Unit 1 to restart quickly, although this should be possible according to previous projections.