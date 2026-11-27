Renewable energy producer Rezolv Energy announced that it signed an agreement with Vestas to supply 45 turbines for its 292.5 MW Dunarea East wind farm in southeastern Romania. Construction is expected to begin by the end of November 2026, with commercial operation scheduled for early 2029.

Vestas will supply, install, and commission 45 EnVentus V162 turbines, each rated at 6.5 MW, and service them for 15 years.