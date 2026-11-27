The proposed acquisition covers assets in 11 countries, including refineries in Romania, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, oil and gas fields, a network of petrol stations and the Trident offshore gas project in Romania’s Black Sea exclusive economic zone, Reuters reported on November 25, citing the parties involved.

Under the agreement, Lukoil shares valued at USD 10 billion would be exchanged for the international assets. Boehly and a DFC official said the transaction would not involve cash payments to Russia.