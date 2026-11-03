Romanian airline AnimaWings announced that it extended the suspension of all scheduled flights through December 31, 2026, amid insolvency proceedings. The Bucharest Tribunal approved its request on October 28.

“The proceedings are taking place under the supervision of the appointed judicial administrator, while measures concerning the company’s operations and the management of its existing obligations will be determined within the applicable legal framework,” AnimaWings said.

The airline announced that information about affected bookings and related procedures was being communicated to passengers through its official channels.

“We regret the impact of this situation on our passengers’ travel plans and assure you that we will continue to communicate transparently any relevant updates,” it stated.

AnimaWings, controlled by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, initially filed for insolvency on September 30. The court rejected that request on October 14, but the company submitted another application on October 20, Ziarul Financiar noted.

The carrier suspended all flights on October 1, initially describing the measure as temporary and applicable between October 2 and 24. The suspension was subsequently extended until November 15 and has now been prolonged through the end of the year.