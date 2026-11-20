Romania has received the last of the 16 Alstom Traxx 3 MS multisystem electric locomotives purchased by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), transport Minister Ștefan-Ovidiu Popa announced on Friday, November 20.

With this delivery, the supply of locomotives included in the contract with French manufacturer Alstom, worth approximately EUR 89.36 million, including VAT, and financed through the Modernisation Fund, has been completed.