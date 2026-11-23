Romania and Bulgaria’s Black Sea waters added to seafarers’ high-risk area
The waters off Romania and Bulgaria have been included in the Black Sea High Risk Area following a decision adopted on November 18 by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), the international body that negotiates working conditions for seafarers in maritime transport.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The measure grants additional contractual rights to crews covered by IBF agreements, including bonuses equivalent to 100% of basic pay, double compensation in the event of death or disability, and the right to refuse transit, Adevarulfinanciar.ro reported.
The decision extends the designated risk zone in the Black Sea westwards and south-westwards, up to the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.