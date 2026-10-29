On October 14, the Bucharest Court rejected the company’s first insolvency application. Animawings subsequently announced that it was extending the temporary suspension of flights from October 24 until November 15.

The airline suspended all flights in early October after grounding six of its eight aircraft for technical reasons. However, the company is also facing financial difficulties and a growing number of court cases following delayed or cancelled flights over the past year, Profit.ro reported.

In its latest press release, issued on October 14, the company said its priority was to manage the situation of affected passengers and identify solutions to stabilise and resume operations. It added that it would communicate further information as it became available.

The insolvency case file revealed an extensive list of creditors, including Banca Transilvania, ROMATSA and several Romanian airports.

The company filed for insolvency on September 30, amid mounting difficulties. The previous day, Animawings had announced the gradual suspension of flights operated by six of its eight aircraft, citing recurring technical problems. It subsequently suspended flights operated by the remaining two aircraft as well.

The company’s operational difficulties have been accompanied by a large number of court cases, many seeking compensation for cancelled or delayed flights. According to previously analysed data from the court portal, almost 12,000 cases had been identified against Animawings, approximately 2,900 of which were registered in September 2026 alone.