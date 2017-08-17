Bucharest entertainment hub introduces murder mystery dinners

Trubaduro, a new entertainment hub in Bucharest, has added murder mystery dinners to its offer, which includes escape rooms, board games, theater plays and themed parties.

Called Dinner with murder, the one-hour game is based on a script offering each participant a role, a mission and a secret. At least six participants are needed for the who-done-it game. Three scripts are available: Marconi Circus, Belverdere Hotel and Stiletto. The latter one is recommended for a women audience and for bachelorette parties.

The first game will take place on August 20, in the capital’s Old Town, at Distrikt 42 (3 Sfântul Dumitru St.). The access fee for the game is RON 40 (EUR 8.8).

After introducing Dinner with murder, Trubaduro plans to launch the first haunted house game in the country, called The Boogeyman. The launch is planned for Halloween, and the project is currently crowdfunding on indiegogo.

[email protected]