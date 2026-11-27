Romanian filmmakers launch first vertical documentary series on gymnastics legend Nadia Comăneci
The episodes are available free of charge on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
NADIA, the first vertical documentary on the life of Romanian legendary gymnast Nadia Comăneci, was released on Friday, November 27, exactly 37 years after the Romanian gymnastics champion fled from the communist regime.
All 29 episodes of the documentary directed by Carmen Lidia Vidu will be available free of charge on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.