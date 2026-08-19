Why some renewable energy projects never reach the grid

Expert Corner

Our renewable energy market is in a new stage.



The number of MW announced, the pace of new developments and the volume of capital entering the market alone no longer tell the full story. We see investors becoming more selective, financing criteria stricter, and the market increasingly rewarding companies capable of delivering operational assets rather than ambitious pipelines.



This shift raises an important question: why do some renewable energy projects never reach the grid?



The answer is more complex than permitting delays or technical challenges. In reality, projects don't fail because of a single obstacle. More often, they fail because the entire development process has not been designed with execution in mind.

Development is only the beginning



One of the defining characteristics of the Romanian renewable energy market over the past few years has been the rapid increase in projects developed with the primary objective of being sold at Ready-to-Build (RTB) stage.



This approach has helped to attract capital and accelerate market growth. However, it has also created a disconnect between project development and project delivery.

"Many projects are structured to reach an investment milestone, rather than to become long-term operational assets. Yet the most difficult part of any renewable energy project begins after development: obtaining the final permits, coordinating multiple stakeholders, securing grid access, managing construction and ultimately energizing the asset." said Răzvan Voineagu, Head of Grid Connection & Permitting, Enexus.

We see permitting as a process of coordination, not administration



Permitting is often perceived as a sequence of approvals that simply need to be completed one after another.



In fact, permitting is one of the most complex phases of project development because every approval influences the next. Technical requirements, environmental constraints, land regulations, grid studies and institutional procedures are closely interconnected.



Successful projects are not built by collecting permits as quickly as possible. What is necessary is coordinating technical, legal and regulatory processes so that the project remains coherent from its earliest design stages through commissioning. For this you must have experts, permanent dialogue with authorities and understanding of how every decision will affect the project months or even years later.

Integration over generation



Perhaps the biggest change taking place across Europe is that renewable energy is no longer limited by generation capacity alone. Today, storage and integration have become equally important.



Global installed solar capacity has surpassed 3 TW. Across Europe, renewable energy now accounts for more than 26% (Eurostat, 2025) of final energy consumption, solar continues to expand at record levels, and negative electricity prices are becoming increasingly frequent in major markets such as Spain, Portugal, France and Greece. And in Romania, the pace of renewable project development has significantly exceeded the speed at which grid infrastructure can be expanded, with over 87,000 MW in the ANRE connection pipeline, yet only 12% having reached advanced authorization (ANRE, May 2026).

"This evolution is reshaping companies operating in the sector. At Enexus, it has reinforced our decision to expand beyond traditional EPC services by strengthening our expertise in high- and medium-voltage infrastructure, including substations and grid connection solutions. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as the market moves from simply adding new capacity to integrating that capacity efficiently into the national energy system." underlines Răzvan Voineagu, Head of Grid Connection & Permitting, Enexus.

Regulation matters, but execution matters even more



Recent ANRE reforms (May 2026) regarding grid allocation mechanisms and project implementation timelines are reshaping how projects are financed and executed. Yes, these measures aim to improve transparency and optimize the use of available grid capacity, but also require developers to become significantly more disciplined.



The market is gradually moving away from speculative development towards projects supported by stronger technical preparation, more realistic financial assumptions and greater execution capability. This is a healthy evolution.

The next stage of the market belongs to integrated players



The evolution of the market is also changing how renewable energy companies position themselves.

"Since market entry, Enexus delivered 15 photovoltaic parks, maintained a 100% delivery rate for contracted projects and entered 2026 with more than 400 MW under construction and contract. These results supported the company's decision to expand its business model towards three strategic directions: grid infrastructure and substations, larger utility-scale projects (20-100 MW with integrated battery storage), and proprietary energy assets. These reflect the direction in which the entire market is moving." explains Răzvan Voineagu, Head of Grid Connection & Permitting, Enexus.

Renewable energy remains fundamentally a people business



To build any solar project you must combine engineering expertise with regulatory knowledge, institutional coordination and practical problem-solving. Projects become more complex, so experienced specialists are becoming one of the industry's most valuable resources. Bringing together experts and project managers who can transform investment plans into operational infrastructure is a real challenge for any company but is critical.

"We believe the human resources are already a major competitive advantage in the market. It hasn't been easy, but Enexus' growth has been matched by the growth of specialized teams, they helped us keep the 100% successful delivery rate, improve the internal processes, expand our portfolio of investors and sustain the trust of our partners." concludes Răzvan Voineagu, Head of Grid Connection & Permitting, Enexus.

As the market matures, execution becomes the new currency of trust. Investors, authorities and financial institutions all look for the same thing: certainty that a project will move from concept to operation. In the years ahead, that ability will become the industry's defining differentiator.



*This is an expert corner.