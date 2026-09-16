Specifically, Electrica’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating were affirmed at ‘BBB-’, with a Stable Outlook. The rating affirmation reflects Electrica’s electricity distribution operations, which generate most of its EBITDA, within a stable regulatory framework, although less mature than that in Western European countries, Fitch says in a report analyzed by Profit.ro.

The rating also took into account the agency’s expectations for the “normalization” of the profitability of the supply business, as well as a growing contribution from renewable generation as the group implements its investment plan through 2031.