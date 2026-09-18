The agreement also marks the first installation of LONGi storage technology by Enexus, which has used more than 200 MW of LONGi photovoltaic modules in its projects since 2025.

The two companies are thus expanding their cooperation from photovoltaic module supply to integrated solar generation and energy storage projects.

The storage capacity will be installed at two projects in Titu. They will have a combined 55 MW of photovoltaic capacity and 50 MWh of battery storage.

LONGi will supply 10 large-scale, liquid-cooled BESS units for the two projects, together with integrated medium-voltage (MV) skids.

According to LONGi, liquid cooling is designed to maintain a more uniform temperature across battery cells, while the factory-integrated MV units are intended to simplify installation on site and reduce costs associated with auxiliary equipment and works.

The systems are designed for energy shifting, supporting generation capacity and providing grid-support services.