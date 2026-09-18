The project is being developed through Borzești Energy Storage SRL, the special-purpose vehicle owned by RNV Infrastructure and Greenvolt Power. Renovatio Solar is providing the full EPC contract, covering design, procurement, construction and commissioning, with an estimated execution schedule of 12 months.

The selection of Renovatio Solar as the full EPC contractor for a BESS project of this scale highlights the development of local capabilities in the design, procurement and execution of large-scale energy storage projects, a category that has so far been relatively uncommon in Romania, according to the company.

The project also reflects Romania’s growing attractiveness to international capital targeting BESS investments and marks a further expansion of Greenvolt Power’s activity in the Romanian energy storage segment, Renovatio said.

The partnership with CATL, which holds approximately 38% of the global battery market, gives the project access to a global Tier 1 battery supply chain. Renovatio said this strengthens its position as an integrator of large-scale storage projects and could improve its competitiveness in future projects.

The 918 MWh capacity places the Borzești project among the largest battery storage developments announced so far in Romania, highlighting the increasingly important role of BESS in the country's power market as renewable generation capacity expands.