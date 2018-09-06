Events:

George Enescu International Competition – September 1-23, in Bucharest. Program available here.

World Experience Festival – September 3 – 9, in Bucharest’s Titan Park and at ARCUB. More info here.

The Color Run Night – September 8, Unirii Blvd. in Bucharest. Further details here.

Bucharest Street Food Carnival – September 6 – 9, at Romexpo, in Bucharest. More here.

St. Mary Fair – September 8 – 9, at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest. More on the program here.

Oktoberfest – September 6 – 16 in Brasov. More on the event here.

A Celebration of Music. The Brasov Opera in concert in Piata Sfatului – September 8 in Brasov. More on the program here.

Open Air Cinema – ongoing, ends on September 16, in Titan Park, Bucharest. More details here.

Antiquarian Fair – September 6 – 9, in Obor Park in Bucharest. More details here.

Movie openings:

The Nun

Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, Demián Bichir

Demi soeurs

Starring: Sabrina Ouazani, Alice David, Charlotte Gabris, Barbara Probst, Ouidad Elma



(Photo: World Experience Festival at a previous edition)

